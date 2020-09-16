Paris Criticizes Lebanese Leaders, Says Still Time to Form Govt.
France regrets that Lebanese political leaders “have not been able to honor their pledges to French Presidency Emmanuel Macron” regarding the formation of a new government, the French Presidency said on Wednesday.
“It's not too late for forming a government in Lebanon and working for Lebanon’s interest,” the Presidency added in a statement.
The statement called on officials to help Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib "form a government that is up to dealing with the gravity of the situation."
"We are continuing to closely follow the situation and pursue our contacts with Lebanese political leaders to renew our insistence in this matter," Macron's office said.
The French stance comes after the expiry of a mid-September dateline set by Macron, who has set himself up as a broker for finding common ground among Lebanon's rival political factions.
Macron had announced in early September that Lebanese political leaders had promised him to form a government within two weeks.
The French leader is pushing for a revamped cabinet that will address urgently needed overhauls to get Lebanon's economy back on its feet, and address the deep public anger over the August 4 port blast that killed 191 people.
For many Lebanese, the disaster resulted from longstanding corruption and ineptitude among a political class that has failed to establish a functioning state or uphold the rule of law.
The French president has visited Beirut twice since the disaster to try to forge a working consensus for a reform-minded government, warning that he will block recovery funds from donors if no progress is made.
The people must march on Beirut, its parliament, Baabda and retake the ownership of their lives and fate.
ثورة. ثورة. ثورة
Time to wield a very thick rod lest the child be spoiled. That’s the only thing our politicians and warlords understand, period.
Thank you France that you convinced Adib to postpone his visit(resignation) to Baabda. However France should know that it's an impossible task to reach constructive solution between the existing politicians, any agreement will be a repeat of previous attempts. And why? Simple : because the population do not trust each other , they need foreigners to organise them , How come ? Simple the sectarian differences are huge and this is strengthened and accentuated in the constitution , that for some it is not negotiable that all Lebanese are equals , key positions in the government are allocated based on religion.Hatred and distrust is the result. Therefore in order to succeed , we should start by changing the foundation, this means the reforms should convince the Lebanese that they became emancipated from their warlords ,that they are free to vote as they like, that they are all equals and they have equal rights and opportunities.
France can go to hell, and so can this Lebanese nation.
Whether anyone likes it or not, once they all get a piece of their pie, things will start to improve. In the meantime, the Lebanese nation will remain imprisoned and keep suffering.
"France can go to hell, and so can this Lebanese nation."
Not correct -
"France can go to hell, this Lebanese nation already has"
The fault here is with France for setting an unrealistic goal for Lebanon. France expected a dictatorship to abdicate in less than a month, even though the dictator remained in control of the military. That was unrealistic and will never happen.
Baris no understand history. Dickdator no abdicates in levon. Dicktator guiottine svp.