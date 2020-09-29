Fires at EDL Building and Qureitem Power Generator

Two blazes erupted Tuesday in separate locations in the capital Beirut.

The first fire broke out on the first floor of the headquarters of state-run Electricite du Liban in the Mar Mikhail area, which was badly damaged by the Aug. 4 explosion at the adjacent Beirut port.

The reasons behind the fire remain unknown according to the National News Agency.

“Employees and Beirut Fire Brigade crews managed to contain the blaze and only material damage was recorded,” NNA said.

Separately, the Directorate General of Civil Defense said its firefighters, assisted by the Beirut Fire Brigade, managed to put out a fire that erupted in a room containing a power generator and a diesel tank on the ground floor of a residential building in Qureitem.