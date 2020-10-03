Border Demarcation Agreement Must be Made Public, Says Sabaa Party

Independent political party, Sabaa, emphasized on Saturday the Lebanese’s right to see a written publication of a historic US-brokered border demarcation agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

“Few days ago, Mr. Nabih Berri announced in a press conference that a “framework agreement” was reached to start negotiations with the Israeli enemy over demarcating the maritime borders. But the press conference lacked something ... it lacked the “framework agreement” itself,” said Sabaa in a statement.

The party wondered whether the “historic agreement” was “written or verbal? It must be made public. Lebanese people have the right to know. We will continue to press for full transparency, especially on fateful matters,” the party said.

On Thursday, Lebanon and Israel said they will hold US-brokered negotiations on their disputed maritime border.

Berri said a framework agreement had been reached to start the negotiations, and read out a September 22 copy of it.

Washington hailed as a "historic" agreement between two sides technically still at war.