Israeli Merkavas Trespass Technical Fence in Adaisseh

Two Israeli Merkava tanks trespassed the technical fence in the town of Adaisseh without crossing the Blue Line, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, an Israeli reconnaissance plane violated the Lebanese airspace and flew at low altitude above the southern town of Nabatieh and Iqlim Touffah.

Israeli and Lebanon are technically at war. Israel violates Lebanon’s airspace on an almost daily basis.

On Friday, Lebanon and Israel have reached an agreement on a framework of indirect, U.S.-mediated talks over a longstanding disputed maritime border between the two countries.

But U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker had assured that talks have nothing to do with the establishment of diplomatic relations or normalization between Lebanon and Israel.