Army Helicopters Help Douse Wildfires in Akkar

Army helicopters began early on Saturday to suppress wildfires that have been raging for more than 36 hours in the outskirts of Akkar, the state-run National News Agency reported.

The agency said the helicopters tried to douse wildfires that erupted in the outskirts of Safinet al-Qaytaa, Jdaydet al-Qaytaa, Bazal and in Kaf al-Shumar in Akkar’s of Ayoun al-Samak district.

Municipal chief of Bazal, Hatem Othman, said: “Large parts of the fire were brought under control because of the joint efforts between army helicopters, the Civil Defense firefighters and residents of the area,” he told LBCI, hoping it would be completely doused soon.

In other parts of Lebanon, wildfires erupted in forests Friday amid a heatwave hitting the Mediterranean country. Some of the fires broke out in villages along the border with Israel.

Other wildfires, some close to homes, were also reported in the South and in the northern regions of Akkar, Dinniyeh and Minieh, and the Mt. Lebanon regions of Chouf, Northern Metn and Upper Metn.

Many residents evacuated their homes as several medics suffered suffocation injuries.

The state-run news agency said a mine exploded in the Wazzani area because of the fire. There were no casualties.