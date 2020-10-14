Israel Says Has 'No Illusions' on Border Talks with Lebanon

Israel does not have “illusions” about the border talks with Lebanon that kicked off Wednesday under U.S. and U.N. auspices, an Israeli official said.

"We have no illusions. Our aim is not to create here some kind of normalization or some kind of peace process," a senior official with Israel's energy ministry said.

He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

"Our aim is very strict and limited and therefore hopefully achievable," he added.

He also hoped that the border dispute "can be concluded hopefully in a few months time."

"This is a limited effort to resolve a well-defined, limited problem," he said.