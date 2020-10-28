Turkey Vows 'Legal, Diplomatic Actions' over Charlie Hebdo Cartoon
Turkey on Wednesday vowed to take "legal and diplomatic actions" over a cartoon in the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo mocking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
"We assure our people that necessary legal and diplomatic actions will be taken against this cartoon," the Turkish presidency said in a statement.
Minutes later, the Ankara prosecutor's office launched an "official investigation" into the publication, the news agency Anadolu reported.