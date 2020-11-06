Bassil Defiant after Being Hit with U.S. Sanctions

The U.S. administration on Friday announced sanctions on Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil, who is the son-in-law of President Michel Aoun.

MTV said the sanctions were imposed under the Global Magnitsky Act, which targets those who are engaged in human rights abuses and corruption.

Bassil swiftly hit back in a tweet.

"Sanctions have not scared me and promises have not tempted me; I do not turn against any Lebanese and I don’t rescue myself to let Lebanon perish," Bassil said.

"I'm used to injustice and I have learned from our history that in this Levant, it is our destiny to carry our cross every day so that we remain," Bassil added.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described Bassil as a “corrupt Lebanese political leader.”

Bassil has served in multiple high-level posts in the Lebanese government, including as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Minister of Energy and Water, and Minister of Telecommunications.

“Throughout his government career, Bassil has become notorious for corruption and has been linked to the purchase of influence within Lebanese political circles,” Pompeo said.

“While Minister of Energy, Bassil was involved in approving several projects that would have steered Lebanese government funds to individuals close to him through a group of front companies,” he added.

He noted that Friday’s actions “build on the recent counterterrorism designations under Executive Order 13224 of former Lebanese officials, Youssef Fenianos and Ali Hassan Khalil, who put personal interests and those of Iran-backed Hizbullah ahead of the welfare of the Lebanese people.”

Pompeo added: “Through his corrupt activities, Bassil has also undermined good governance and contributed to the prevailing system of corruption and political patronage that plagues Lebanon, which has aided and abetted Hizbullah’s destabilizing activities.”

“Lebanese political leaders should be aware that the time has long passed for them to put aside their own narrow self-interests and instead work for the people of Lebanon,” Pompeo urged.

Pompeo added that he has also designated Bassil under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2020 due to “his involvement in significant corruption.” The move bars Bassil’s entry into the United States.

The Treasury’s action meanwhile blocks all of Bassil’s property and interests in the U.S. and prohibits transactions with him.

“The systemic corruption in Lebanon’s political system exemplified by Bassil has helped to erode the foundation of an effective government that serves the Lebanese people,” said Secretary of Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin.

“This designation further demonstrates that the United States supports the Lebanese people in their continued calls for reform and accountability,” he added.

A senior U.S. government official meanwhile said that "Bassil has repeatedly used his influence to stall government formation efforts, most recently in the current process, which has further delayed any chance of Lebanon pursuing meaningful economic reform."

"With today's action, we encourage Lebanon to form a government that excludes politicians known to have engaged in corruption and to pursue meaningful economic reform," the official added.

However, the official insisted that the action Friday had "nothing to do" with the U.S. election or attempts to form a government in Lebanon.

Another U.S. official also noted that Bassil's party is "closely aligned" with Hizbullah.