Bassil Defiant after Being Hit with U.S. Sanctions
The U.S. administration on Friday announced sanctions on Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil, who is the son-in-law of President Michel Aoun.
MTV said the sanctions were imposed under the Global Magnitsky Act, which targets those who are engaged in human rights abuses and corruption.
Bassil swiftly hit back in a tweet.
"Sanctions have not scared me and promises have not tempted me; I do not turn against any Lebanese and I don’t rescue myself to let Lebanon perish," Bassil said.
"I'm used to injustice and I have learned from our history that in this Levant, it is our destiny to carry our cross every day so that we remain," Bassil added.
In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described Bassil as a “corrupt Lebanese political leader.”
Bassil has served in multiple high-level posts in the Lebanese government, including as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Minister of Energy and Water, and Minister of Telecommunications.
“Throughout his government career, Bassil has become notorious for corruption and has been linked to the purchase of influence within Lebanese political circles,” Pompeo said.
“While Minister of Energy, Bassil was involved in approving several projects that would have steered Lebanese government funds to individuals close to him through a group of front companies,” he added.
He noted that Friday’s actions “build on the recent counterterrorism designations under Executive Order 13224 of former Lebanese officials, Youssef Fenianos and Ali Hassan Khalil, who put personal interests and those of Iran-backed Hizbullah ahead of the welfare of the Lebanese people.”
Pompeo added: “Through his corrupt activities, Bassil has also undermined good governance and contributed to the prevailing system of corruption and political patronage that plagues Lebanon, which has aided and abetted Hizbullah’s destabilizing activities.”
“Lebanese political leaders should be aware that the time has long passed for them to put aside their own narrow self-interests and instead work for the people of Lebanon,” Pompeo urged.
Pompeo added that he has also designated Bassil under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2020 due to “his involvement in significant corruption.” The move bars Bassil’s entry into the United States.
The Treasury’s action meanwhile blocks all of Bassil’s property and interests in the U.S. and prohibits transactions with him.
“The systemic corruption in Lebanon’s political system exemplified by Bassil has helped to erode the foundation of an effective government that serves the Lebanese people,” said Secretary of Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin.
“This designation further demonstrates that the United States supports the Lebanese people in their continued calls for reform and accountability,” he added.
A senior U.S. government official meanwhile said that "Bassil has repeatedly used his influence to stall government formation efforts, most recently in the current process, which has further delayed any chance of Lebanon pursuing meaningful economic reform."
"With today's action, we encourage Lebanon to form a government that excludes politicians known to have engaged in corruption and to pursue meaningful economic reform," the official added.
However, the official insisted that the action Friday had "nothing to do" with the U.S. election or attempts to form a government in Lebanon.
Another U.S. official also noted that Bassil's party is "closely aligned" with Hizbullah.
Ahhh usa attacking the catholics in Lebanon... Usa the lovers of Meca!!! Usa sell Lebanon to the whaabis m...
Even his passport number is corrupt lol:
https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/financial-sanctions/recent-actions/20201106
Inta el Batrak ya Suberman Bassil!
Mecca refugees used their connection to trumb son in law yared to attack bassil. But bassil is suberman! 99.% crestins subbort.
Batriots of libano, batriots of souria, batriots of persia , batriots of venezuela, batriots of korea de norte ALL subbort suberman bassil !!!!
Bassil Bassil Bassil!!!
Batriots of libano, batriots of souria, batriots of persia , batriots of venezuela, batriots of korea de norte ALL subbort suberman bassil !!!!
Bassil Bassil Bassil!!!
Jesus lord of crestins crucified 2000 years ago. Bassil lord of crestins crucified 2000 later. Bassil is Jesus.
Jesus lord of crestins crucified 2000 years ago. Bassil lord of crestins crucified 2000 later. Bassil is Jesus.
Hopefully they will seize all his real-estate he has in Las Vegas and the Car dealerships he has here in Canada. Pay back is a Bit$ch...
He is much smarter than that. I am sure he took out all the liquidity. What is left is a huge debt and a negative net equity. Trump has ONLY isolated the US.
"I do not turn against any Lebanese" LOL cute coming from him, so "the midget is not for turning", to paraphrase the Iron Lady's "The lady's not for turning". You see midget boy, it is not that you will turn against anyone, it's how many of the few idiots that still standing with you will turn against you. Many have US citizenships and interests and not many are whiling jeopardize them for your sake.
Trump is Israel's bitc*. Any costs on Lebanon will be transferred to those who do not denounce the Israeli enemy and their lobby. Keep cheering loser(s).
Ditto. Haram Bassil! All the money he stole for libano is gone! Trumb is israel buta
.... so is youssef by den
I know. You prefer the M14 thieves.
Pompeo: Through his corrupt activities, Bassil has undermined good governance and contributed to the prevailing system of corruption and political patronage.
"MTV said the sanctions were imposed under the Global Magnitsky Act, which targets those who are engaged in human rights abuses and corruption"...that applies to most of America's allies and puppets.
God bless FPM chief Gebran Bassil for being defiant against the useless and meaningless U.S sanctions. The resistance aka the lebanese government should retaliate and impose sanctions on the United States, U.S goods, and U.S Dollar.
Shia Shia Shia !!!
libanaisresilient 13 hours ago
OMG another big step towards the Presidency! Long live Bassil! You're the Man!
deserve what? I am sure he took out all the liquidity in what ever he has in the US. What is left is a huge debt and a negative net equity. Trump has ONLY isolated the US.
There are a lot of businesses in the US with negative net equity. They learned how to steal from and bankrupt their businesses from ...Trump
بعد المعلومات التي تم تداولها عن عقوبات اميركية ستستهدف وزير الخارجية جبران باسيل، ردّ الوزير السابق غسان عطالله على الخبر المتداول عبر حسابه على تويتر.
وجاء في تغريدته التالي :” عم نسمع عن عقوبات ممكنة على الوزير باسيل، ولكن اذا معتقدين انو بعقوبات منقدم تنازلات عن ثروة بلدنا وعن شبر أرض وعن قناعتنا بمدّ اليد لأي مكوّن من المكونات اللبنانية فمين ما كان يكون يلي بدو يحط عقوبات ما بيعرفنا… نحن من مدرسة يستطيع العالم أن يسحقني لكنه لن يأخذ توقيعي جبران”.
He could care less. They have Disney World in other countries. Pompeo did a create
job isolating the US and the Israeli lobby will be blamed.
great not create