Mustaqbal MP Says Aoun-Hariri Govt Cooperation Proceeding

Al-Mustaqbal Parliamentary bloc MP Samir el-Jisr assured that PM-designate Saad Hariri is still working “under the guidance” of the French initiative, and will not step back from his mission to form a government despite a stalemate, Nidaa al-Watan newspaper reported on Saturday.

“Hariri is working on easing all the obstacles facing the formation process, which currently seem linked to naming the ministers,” for ministerial portfolios, said Jisr.

He said Hariri is “open to suggestions and names of highly qualified candidates from all parties, provided they are not partisans ,” added Jisr.

Hariri pledged to form a government of technocrats committed to a French initiative proposed by President Emmanuel Macron, to draw Lebanon out of crisis.

Jisr voiced optimism saying “the formation process has gone a good way,” affirming good “cooperation between President Michel Aoun and Hariri,” in that regard.

He concluded saying that the crisis-laden country “does not tolerate any delay,” and a resignation of Hariri “is a deadly delay.”

Aoun's press office on Friday said the President held a meeting with Hariri and discussed "various points related to the cabinet line-up," noting that "talks will continue over the coming days."