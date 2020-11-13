Report: U.S. Intervention Expected to Ease Border Demarcation Snag

The upcoming fifth round of maritime demarcation talks between Lebanon and Israel reportedly awaits the intervention of the U.S. mediator to solve some hurdles arising during their latest meeting, the Saudi Asharq el-Awsat reported Friday.

On Wednesday, Lebanon and Israel held their fourth maritime border talks to allow for offshore hydrocarbon exploration.

The Israeli delegation has reportedly presented a “provocative proposal" showing a new map that cuts off additional parts of the Lebanese economic waters, in response to a map presented by the Lebanese delegation, declaring Lebanon's right to parts of the Israeli "Karish" energy field, said the daily.

The fourth session of indirect negotiations that took place at the UNIFIL headquarters in Ras el-Naqoura under US and UN auspices was described as “tense,” according to a Lebanese source close to the negotiations.

The Israeli delegation “raised new demands not based on any legal order, in response to the maps, documents, legal, topographical, historical and geographical evidence presented by Lebanon in the second session,” a source told the daily on condition of anonymity.

In an earlier session, Lebanon presented new maps rectifying the previous positions course, demanding an additional area of 1,430 square kilometres further south.

The additional area extends into part of the Karish gas field which Israel has assigned to Greek firm Energean for exploration.

Meanwhile, the Jewish state has reportedly demanded the sea frontier be moved further north, deeper into areas claimed by Lebanon.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the daily that “the talks were strained, given that the Lebanese delegation basis its maps on the law of the sea, while the Israeli side does not rely on anything legal,” he said, refusing to provide additional information in commitment to an agreement to keep the details of the negotiations undisclosed.

“It is normal to engage in horsetrading, it is expected, but Lebanon is negotiating from a position of strength, and adheres to its full rights under international law,” he concluded.