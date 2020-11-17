Lebanon Mulling Cut of PCR Cost Test

The government in Lebanon is reportedly planning to slash the cost of PCR tests to encourage more people to get themselves tested, amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Initially the test costs 150,000 Lebanese pounds, a burden for many Lebanese in a country grappled by a strangling economic and financial crisis.

LBCI TV station said that contacts in that regard were made between caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni, caretaker Labor Minister Lamya Yammin and head of the National Social Security fund Mohammed Karaki. They agreed to meet and discuss the issue on Thursday.

Lebanon has recorded 106,446 infections and 827 deaths since the first case was detected in February.

The country started a new two-week lockdown Saturday after coronavirus infections crossed the 100,000 mark. Hospital capacity has become saturated in Lebanon.