Syria Urges Lebanon Judiciary to Uncover Circumstances of Bsharri Crime

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, called on Lebanon’s judiciary in a statement “to play its role in uncovering all aspects of the unfortunate accident that claimed the life of a Lebanese citizen in the town of Bsharri,” and to “put an end to incitement, racist language and the exploitation of this individual incident.”

An official source at the ministry told the Syrian news agency SANA that his country has followed up “with concern the unfortunate accident in Lebanese town of Bsharri, which claimed the life of a Lebanese citizen,” he said, extending condolences to the family of the victim.

He called “on the competent judiciary to carry out its role with full transparency to uncover all the details, putting an end to incitement, racist language and the exploitation of this individual incident.”

Last week, a Syrian was accused of shooting dead a Lebanese resident in Bsharri, sparking widespread tension and hostility.

“While highly appreciating the voices raised in Lebanon against political exploitation of this incident, Syria calls on the government and concerned Lebanese authorities to prevent exploitation of this incident to abuse Syrian refugees,” added the source.

At least 270 Syrian families have Bsharre as hostility towards them mounted over the murder allegedly committed by a Syrian national, the UN refugee agency said Friday.