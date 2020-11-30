Next Round of Lebanon-Israel Border Talks Postponed

The next round of indirect demarcation border talks between Lebanon and Israel has been postponed, a Lebanese military source said Monday.

The meeting was to be held on Wednesday.

"We were officially informed of the postponing of the indirect round of negotiations," the military source told AFP, adding that the request was made by the US, which has been brokering the negotiations.

According to media reports, the head of the US negotiating delegation, John Desrocher, will travel to Beirut to meet with Lebanese officials.