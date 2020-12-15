Lebanese Army Warns against Accepting 'Mossad' Friend Requests

The Lebanese Army on Tuesday warned citizens against accepting Facebook friend requests from Israel’s Mossad spy agency.

“A number of citizens have received Facebook friend requests and messages carrying the name of the Mossad and coming from the intelligence agency of the Israeli enemy,” an army statement said.

The messages “included invitations to join the agency and communicate with it,” the statement added.

“The Army Command warns citizens against being lured by these attempts and calls for refraining from heeding and responding to these requests under penalty of facing legal prosecution,” it cautioned.