Lebanese Army Warns against Accepting 'Mossad' Friend Requests
The Lebanese Army on Tuesday warned citizens against accepting Facebook friend requests from Israel’s Mossad spy agency.
“A number of citizens have received Facebook friend requests and messages carrying the name of the Mossad and coming from the intelligence agency of the Israeli enemy,” an army statement said.
The messages “included invitations to join the agency and communicate with it,” the statement added.
“The Army Command warns citizens against being lured by these attempts and calls for refraining from heeding and responding to these requests under penalty of facing legal prosecution,” it cautioned.
You don’t choose family but you choose your friends. Some prefer Iran, other prefer Syria, but Israel can very well be a friend too.
By the end of the day, working for any other country than Lebanon is treason. Traitors would strongly disagree with this statement, but traitors they are nevertheless.
SOS this is not the Lebanese Army but the iranian guard of Lebanon. Its ok for Berri or Nassralla to talk to the Israeli direct but you cannot have an israeli friend on FB. This sadly has nothing to do with Palestine or liberation of Arab soil but more to do with hard line islamic hatred for everyone else who is not.