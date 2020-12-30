Israeli Strikes Kill Syrian Soldier, Target Hizbullah Positions
Israeli air strikes in Syria targeting the pro-Damascus Lebanese Hizbullah group and Syrian air defence forces killed one Syrian soldier and wounded five others, a war monitor said Wednesday.
The air raids early Wednesday hit positions in a rural area northwest of the capital, said the Britain-based war monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Syrian state news agency SANA, citing a military source, said one Syrian soldier was killed and three others wounded in an Israeli strike on a military position near the capital.
"Today at 01:30 (2230 GMT) the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with missile bursts from northern Galilee, targeting a unit of our air defence forces in the Nabi Habeel area," the military source said.
"Our air defence countered some of the missiles, which caused one martyr and wounded three soldiers."
The Observatory on Wednesday morning said the number of wounded had risen to five, two of them in grave condition.
The strikes targeted Hizbullah rocket and ammunition depots in a mountainous area near the town of Zabadani close to the Lebanese border, destroying them and causing casualties, it said, without providing a toll.
Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said pro-Iran groups use the heights around Zabadani to store weapons and ammunition.
"Hizbullah uses (the area) as a storage spot before transporting weapons and ammunition into Lebanon," he said.
Israel refused to confirm or deny the strike.
"We do not comment on foreign media reports," an army spokesperson told AFP.
Israel has launched hundreds of strikes in Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011.
It has targeted government troops, allied Iranian forces and Hizbullah fighters.
It rarely confirms details of its operations in Syria, but says Iran's presence in support of President Bashar al-Assad is a threat to which it will continue to respond.
In the night of Thursday to Friday last week, Israeli missile strikes on Syria killed at least six Iran-backed fighters in the Masyaf district of Hama province, the Observatory said.
One of the missiles, which were fired from Lebanese airspace, also targeted a government-run research centre where surface-to-surface missiles are developed and stored, the Britain-based watchdog said.
Repeated Israeli air strikes against positions of Hizbullah and other pro-Iran groups in Syria in November killed more than 50 Tehran-backed fighters, most of them non-Syrian.
Syria's war has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.
Hezbollah = Lebanese Traitors fighting an Iranian agenda therefore free game. Any punishment they receive is deserved until they leave Lebanese soil and go to Iran where they belong
Expecting a response by hezbollah in the 'heart of occupied Palestine' anytime now!
14 May 2018, 17:56
Nassrallah revealed that Israel was warned via a foreign state that “the next response would be in the heart of occupied Palestine".
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/246151-nasrallah-says-golan-attack-tells-israel-its-raids-won-t-go-unpunished
May 20, 2020
Nasrallah: We are Closer than Ever to Liberation of Jerusalem
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/271980-nasrallah-we-are-closer-than-ever-to-liberation-of-jerusalem
Bless anyone person, entity, organization, brigade or country that inflicts extreme pain and unbearable suffering, death, torture, and destruction upon the iranian sectarian terrorist militia, its leaders, members, sponsors, supporters or followers wherever they may be.
How Sad.... But why this aggression against the resistance and its fighters and so close to the New Year celebrations? Is it fair these warriors were chopped into pieces by guided missiles, or some lost their limbs simply because they went to Syria to protect Lebanon and its Christian community?
This event will surely dampen my plans for any kind of low key new year celebrations. I will mourn these fallen heroes till forever....
2020 has been full of surprises for Hezbollah inside Syria. I wish for more in 2021...
Did the bearded goat not mention that he had twice the missiles he previously had? I guess he will be an antique missile collector soon before he even uses them.