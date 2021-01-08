Hariri Holds Two-Hour Meeting with Erdogan

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Friday met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.

A statement issued by Hariri’s press office said the meeting lasted for two hours and involved a working lunch.

Hariri and Erdogan “thoroughly discussed the latest regional developments, the various challenges and means for cooperation among the region’s nations to confront them,” the statement said.

They also tackled “bilateral ties between Lebanon and Turkey and means to back the efforts for halting the collapse and rebuilding Beirut once the new government is formed in Lebanon.”