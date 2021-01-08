Hariri Holds Two-Hour Meeting with Erdogan
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Friday met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.
A statement issued by Hariri’s press office said the meeting lasted for two hours and involved a working lunch.
Hariri and Erdogan “thoroughly discussed the latest regional developments, the various challenges and means for cooperation among the region’s nations to confront them,” the statement said.
They also tackled “bilateral ties between Lebanon and Turkey and means to back the efforts for halting the collapse and rebuilding Beirut once the new government is formed in Lebanon.”
God help us now... What's next a meeting with Kim Jong-un to get his approval on the minister of Industry in Lebanon?
Noooo... please!
We got 500 years of turks rule which got us nowhere!
We dont want them please... no more "regional powers"