Hizbullah Fighters Killed in Israeli Raids in Syria

by Naharnet Newsdesk 13 January 2021, 08:06
Israeli night raids targeting arms depots and military positions in eastern Syria killed nine Syrian soldiers and 31 allied fighters including members from Hizbullah, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Wednesday.

The Israeli air force carried out more than 18 strikes against multiple targets in an area stretching from the eastern town of Deir Ezzor to the Boukamal desert at the Syrian-Iraqi border, according to the Britain-based war monitor.

The raids killed nine Syrian soldiers and 31 allied fighters belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Lebanese Hizbullah and the Fatimid Brigade, which includes pro-Iranian Afghan fighters, the Observatory said, although their nationalities and a precise breakdown were not immediately known.

Thumb warrior 13 January 2021, 08:34

What great news!

Thumb janoubi 13 January 2021, 08:35

Expecting a response by hezbollah in the 'heart of occupied Palestine' anytime now!

14 May 2018, 17:56
Nassrallah revealed that Israel was warned via a foreign state that “the next response would be in the heart of occupied Palestine".
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/246151-nasrallah-says-golan-attack-tells-israel-its-raids-won-t-go-unpunished

Thumb _citizen_ 13 January 2021, 13:35

lol

Thumb ansarullah 13 January 2021, 08:39

Ya Nassrallah Ya Habeeb , Oudrob Oudrob Tal Abib

“منشان الله يا سيد يالا”
Shia Shia Shia !!!
«شيعة، شيعة، شيعة”

Missing phillipo 13 January 2021, 11:02

No a chance in Hell

Thumb justice 13 January 2021, 11:06

Best bit of news for the week!

Thumb galaxy 13 January 2021, 12:00

"Hizbullah Fighters Killed in Israeli Raids"

Oh how these words bring joy to my heart!

