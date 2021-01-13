Hizbullah Fighters Killed in Israeli Raids in Syria

Israeli night raids targeting arms depots and military positions in eastern Syria killed nine Syrian soldiers and 31 allied fighters including members from Hizbullah, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Wednesday.

The Israeli air force carried out more than 18 strikes against multiple targets in an area stretching from the eastern town of Deir Ezzor to the Boukamal desert at the Syrian-Iraqi border, according to the Britain-based war monitor.

The raids killed nine Syrian soldiers and 31 allied fighters belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Lebanese Hizbullah and the Fatimid Brigade, which includes pro-Iranian Afghan fighters, the Observatory said, although their nationalities and a precise breakdown were not immediately known.