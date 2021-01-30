Women Protesters Block Minieh Highway over Dire Living Conditions

A group of women blocked the highway in the northern region of Minieh on Saturday, protesting the dire economic conditions, the National News Agency reported.

The protesters formed a human chain blocking the highway, and complained about inability to get the basic needs for their families amid a total lockdown imposed by the government until February 8, and a crippling economic downturn.

Their move comes after four days of violent night protests in the northern city of Tripoli over growing poverty made worse by the coronavirus lockdown.

A tense calm prevailed in Tripoli on Friday after rioters set fire to several government buildings, capping days of violent clashes.

Repeated confrontations between protesters and security forces killed one person and left more than 250 others injured.

Tripoli protests started Monday and came as Lebanon grapples with both the pandemic and the worst economic crisis in its history, with only a caretaker government in charge.

Tripoli is among the most impoverished and neglected cities in Lebanon, which has been in a state of economic and financial meltdown for the past year.