Hariri Holds Talks with al-Sisi in Cairo

by Naharnet Newsdesk 03 February 2021, 08:38
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Wednesday met Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi at theAal-Ittihadia Palace in Cairo, his media office said in a statement.

The two men discussed the latest developments, the situation in Lebanon and the region, and the bilateral relations between the two countries, added the statement.

Hariri will also meet with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, and Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Abul el-Gheit.

Talks will highlight the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, it added.

Center House sources have placed Hariri’s visit to Cairo as part of a regional and Western tour in an attempt to restore Lebanon’s ties with brethren and friendly nations.

