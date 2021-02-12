Hariri Visits Baabda after a Pause: No Progress on Government Formation

Recently returning from Paris, PM-designate Saad Hariri met President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace on Friday after which he said there was no progress on the formation of a government.

“I made consultations with the President and will continue my consultations. There was no progress made on the government file until this moment, but I explained the golden opportunity we have at hand, and each party shall shoulder his own responsibility from now on,” Hariri told reporters at Baabda after meeting Aoun.

He stressed that forming a cabinet of 18 ministerial seats is still a requisite for him, “they should all be experts.”

“During my visit to France, I sensed enthusiasm for the formation of the Lebanese government. The problem is to form a government made up of experts, and therefore it is not possible to undertake any reform mission," he stated.

Hariri returned Thursday evening from France where he discussed the Lebanese government stalemate with President Emmanuel Macron.

Meetings between Aoun and Hariri to find common ground on the formation of a government witnessed a halt after a dispute.

In January, Aoun was caught on tape accusing Hariri of “lying” about a government format. Hariri did not visit Baabda since.