Aoun Schedules Meeting with Hariri after 'Argument'

The Presidency General Directorate issued a statement on Thursday setting an appointment for PM-designate Saad Hariri to visit Baabda Palace and discuss the cabinet formation with President Michel Aoun.

“President Michel Aoun, set an appointment for the visit of PM-designate, Saad Hariri, at 3:00pm today, Thursday 18th of March,” said the statement

“The Presidency of the Republic counts on the sense of national responsibility of the PM-designate, that he comes carrying a vision for the formation of a government taking into account the requirements of balance, National Pact and competence, deducing this through the five months of his mandate,” added the statement.

Aoun on Wednesday urged Hariri to form a government "quickly" or to step aside.

Hariri hit back at the president saying he had submitted his proposal for government to Aoun weeks ago.

I will be honoured to visit him for the 17th time, immediately, if his schedule permits, to discuss with him the line-up that has been in his hands for several weeks, and immediately announce the formation of the government," Hariri added.

The process of forming a government has been delayed by endless haggling between the main ruling parties.