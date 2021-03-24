First Batch of AstraZeneca Vaccine Arrives in Lebanon

The first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in Beirut on Wednesday.

The government had said it would delay administering them until the vaccine was cleared for use by international health regulators following concerns about possible blood clotting.

The European Union's drug regulatory agency subsequently said last week the vaccine does not increase the overall incidence of blood clots and the benefits of using it outweigh the possible risks.

Lebanon had secured 2.73 million shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the WHO-led platform and ordered more directly through the company.

A vaccination campaign began in Lebanon last month, with over 970,000 people registered to be vaccinated and some 156,000 doses already administered.

A private Lebanese company, PharmaLine, will meanwhile import a million doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V and will make it available for companies and institutions for a fee of $38 for two shots.