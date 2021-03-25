Mobile version

Israel Offers to Help Lebanon Hospitals with Respirators

by Naharnet Newsdesk 25 March 2021, 13:33
Israel has expressed its willingness to provide hospitals in Lebanon with ventilators to treat Coronavirus patients, according to German News Agency on Thursday.

According to Israeli media, the offer came from the Director-general of the Israeli Health Ministry Hezi Levi "due to the severe shortage of such devices in Lebanon,” he said.

Levi said that after the Beirut port explosion, Israel offered to provide the Lebanese government with humanitarian help, but Lebanon refused to receive this aid.

Israel had offered to provide humanitarian aid to Lebanon after the explosion, through foreign channels, as the two countries have no diplomatic relations.

On Wednesday, the Syrian government offered 75 tons of oxygen to Lebanon during a visit by its caretaker health minister in response to a request for Covid-19 assistance.

On Wednesday, Lebanon recorded 3,856 new cases of coronavirus and 53 deaths, which raised the total to 448,721 and 5,903 deaths.

SourceNaharnet
LebanonIsrael
Comments 3
Missing un520 25 March 2021, 13:42

Just take the offer and start building a new relationship, like all countries accepted Germany after WW2. Why hate for hates sake?

Reply
Thumb galaxy 25 March 2021, 14:13

"Thank you , real friends of the Lebanese people. Unlike Iran and Syria"

Reply
Thumb i.report 25 March 2021, 14:40

And unlike ‘our’ own politicians who couldn’t care less about us.

Reply