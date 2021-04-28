Report: Govt Talks Likely to Resume after Hariri’s Return

Baabda is reportedly awaiting PM-designate Saad Hariri to return from an official trip abroad in order for the stalled talks on a government formation to “resume”, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.

Hariri is expected to return from Abu Dhabi in the coming few hours, according to the daily.

Baabda sources said “the new signal” about the resumption of talks is attributed to “an agreement between President Michel Aoun and Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi who handles part of the contacts between the two men.”

During Rahi’s meeting with Aoun at Baabda Palace on Monday, the Patriarch had briefed Aoun on his latest talks with Hariri, after the latter’s meeting with Pope Francis during a trip to the Vatican earlier this month.

Hariri had requested the Pope’s assistance to help the crisis-wracked country overcome its crises.

Pope Francis reaffirmed his desire to visit Lebanon but said it would only happen once a new government was formed.