Bitar Wants Satellite Images of Beirut Port Site
The lead investigator into Beirut’s port blast, Judge Tarek Bitar, requested the satellite images of the port as part of his investigations into last year’s massive explosion.
Bitar issued 13 judicial orders to countries having satellites over Lebanon, requesting images of the blast scene in order to carry on with the probe into the colossal August 4 explosion.
Moreover, he is scheduled to hear the testimony of new witnesses into the case who have not given their testimony before.
Youssef Diab, a Lebanese journalist who closely follows the investigation, said the request by Bitar is a formal legal memorandum for which a response is obligatory, and it indicates that he has not ruled out the possibility of an attack.
Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers that had been improperly stored in the port for years, exploded on Aug. 4, killing 211 people, wounding more than 6,000 and damaging nearby neighborhoods.
Judge Tarek Bitar was named to lead the investigation in February after his predecessor was removed following legal challenges by two former Cabinet ministers he had accused of negligence.
I bet this guy is hoping for some even bigger thing to happen in Lebanon soon, to overshadow this case. That way he might get away with doing nothing.
Sure coz Satellite images will show who was negligent and who was not. It will also show who was informed of the dangers involved in storing the Nitrates and did not act upon it.
Great Aouni investigative judge:)!
This guy reeks of corruption. Fahmi said 95% of them are corrupt, I believe he underestimated the situation.
The strong president promised the results of the investigation would be completed in 5 days which was due on 9 August 2020!