Nasrallah Says Doesn't Have Covid-19, Warns Israel against Any 'Mistake'
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday reassured supporters that he is not infected with Covid-19, noting during a live televised address that his ongoing cough is from a trachea infection and that he has no other symptoms.
He was speaking in an address marking Quds Day, an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan that was initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionism and Israel.
Referring to a major Israeli military drill that will begin on Sunday, Nasrallah warned Israel against any “mistake.”
“As of Sunday morning, we will do all the calm and appropriate steps that do not alarm anyone inside Lebanon in an invisible way, but the enemy must know that we will be cautious, alert and prepared,” he said.
“Any wrong move towards Lebanon during the drill will be an adventure by the enemy. The enemy will be mistaken should it think that we will be afraid to confront any attempt to alter the rules of engagement or any security or military action,” Nasrallah cautioned.
He added: “We will not be lenient and we will not tolerate any mistake, violation or hostile move by the enemy across the entire Lebanese territory,” Nasrallah vowed.
Turning to the issue of the Lebanese-Israeli negotiations over the demarcation of the maritime border, Nasrallah said some have sought to interpret Hizbullah’s silence over the issue as “embarrassment towards the allies.”
“This is not true… We, as a resistance, have not and will not interfere in the issue of the border demarcation,” he added.
“Let the State shoulder its historic responsibility as to the demarcation of the border and the preservation of the Lebanese people’s rights and let it consider that it is relying on real strength,” Nasrallah went on to say.
“We have found that it is in Lebanon’s interest and in the certain interest of the resistance that we stay away from this issue,” Hizbullah’s leader added, noting that “Lebanon is not weak at all” and that “the United States and Israel cannot impose choices that the Lebanese don’t want.”
Separately, Nasrallah said that the latest Iranian-Saudi dialogue is “positive” and that Hizbullah supports “any dialogue that contributes to pacifying the region.”
“Those who must worry over the Iranian-Saudi dialogue are the allies of Riyadh, not the allies of Iran,” he added.
Nasrallah also said that Iranian-Saudi and Iranian-American talks could benefit Tehran and its allies in the region.
Iraq has hosted talks between Riyadh and Tehran "more than once," its President Barham Saleh said on Wednesday.
The talks, facilitated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, remained secret until the Financial Times reported that a first meeting was held on April 9.
The two sides are expected to hold further talks this month, according to multiple sources including a Western official familiar with the process.
Late last month, Iran welcomed a "change of tone" from Saudi Arabia which it said could clear the way to a new era of cooperation between the rival regional powers.
The development came after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called for "a good and special relationship" with Tehran, following the reported secret talks with Iran.
Nasrallah also said Friday that he cannot confirm nor deny reports of secret talks between Saudi Arabia and Syria. Riyadh has boycotted the government in Damascus since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.
Such talks, however, would be "logical," Nasrallah said, as Syrian President Bashar Assad, a key ally of Tehran, has solidified his hold on power. Riyadh, along with other regional powers such as Turkey, had supported Syria's opposition since the start of the civil war in 2011.
-
07 May 2021, 18:37
Nasrallah: Let the State shoulder its historic responsibility as to the border's demarcation and let it preserve the Lebanese people's rights and know that it can rely on real strength.
-
07 May 2021, 18:35
Nasrallah said Hizbullah won't tolerate any Israeli "mistake" during a major Israeli drill that begins Sunday, vowing to take "calm and responsible" precautions.
-
07 May 2021, 18:24
Nasrallah: The enemy's army is not confident of its ability to confront fire from several fronts should war erupt.
-
07 May 2021, 18:23
Nasrallah: The course in the enemy's entity is heading to a civil war and there is serious concern in the enemy's society over this reality.
-
07 May 2021, 18:19
Nasrallah: Those who must worry over the Iranian-Saudi dialogue are the allies of Riyadh and not the allies of Iran.
-
07 May 2021, 18:17
Nasrallah: The Iranian-Saudi dialogue is positive and we support any dialogue that contributes to pacifying the region.
-
07 May 2021, 18:17
Nasrallah: Iran does not bargain at the expense of its allies; it does not negotiation on their behalf and it does not abandon them.
-
07 May 2021, 18:13
Nasrallah: The choices of America and Israel to force Iran to give up its nuclear program have ended.
-
07 May 2021, 18:11
Nasrallah: Iran has greatly crossed the dangerous phase and the enemy’s bets to take Iran to war have ended. The bets of some regional countries on this have also ended.
-
07 May 2021, 18:08
Nasrallah: All of Israel's bets regarding Iran have fallen.
-
07 May 2021, 18:04
Nasrallah reassured that he does not have Covid-19, noting that his cough is from a trachea infection.
The day this evil iranian sectarian terrorist is brutally and violently murdered is the day we celebrate our true independence.
Of course, he does this on the anniversary of when the kizb army invaded Beirut, because, you know, they are the "resistance".
Just wondering how tone deaf he is right now---living in isolation and in his own iranian ordered world.
Bless anyone person, entity, organization, brigade or country that inflicts extreme pain and unbearable suffering, death, torture, and destruction upon the iranian sectarian terrorist militia, its leaders, members, sponsors, supporters or followers wherever they may be.
Ya Nassrallah Ya Habeeb , Oudrob Oudrob Tal Abeeb
“منشان الله يا سيد يالا”
Shia Shia Shia !!!
«شيعة، شيعة، شيعة”
Covid-19 would like to reassure everyone that it is not infected with the Hassan Nasrallah disease that has been infecting Lebanon for more than a decade and wishes the people of Lebanon a speedy and complete recovery from that awful Iranian produced epidemic.