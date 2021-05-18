Israel Fires Shells at South Lebanon after Rocket Fire

The Israeli army launched artillery towards Lebanon on Monday in response to rocket fire from the Lebanese side that failed to hit Israel.

"Six failed launch attempts were identified from Lebanon that did not cross into Israeli territory," the Israeli army said in a statement.

"Artillery forces fired toward the sources of the launches," it added.

Al-Manar TV reporter Ali Shoaib meanwhile tweeted that four rockets were fired from the forests of al-Hibbariyeh's heights -- three of which landed between Houla, Rob Tlateen, Adaisseh and al-Taybeh while the fourth hit an unidentified area.

He added that, in response, Israel fired 15 155mm artillery shells, two tank shells and four flares at Lebanese border areas, adding that "total calm" was engulfing the area after the Israeli shelling.