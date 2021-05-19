Caretaker Defense Minister Zeina Akar Named Acting Foreign Minister
President Michel Aoun on Wednesday signed a decree appointing caretaker Defense Minister Zeina Akar as acting Foreign Minister, hours after the resignation of caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe over remarks that sparked a diplomatic storm with the Gulf countries.
Aoun asked Akar -- who is also deputy prime minister -- "to proceed with her duties as acting foreign minister" as well as her original portfolio.
Wehbe said in a televised debate on Monday that the Islamic State group's rise in the region had been engineered by Gulf states, prompting Lebanese ambassadors in several countries to be summoned.
Lebanon's leaders have since tried to put out the fire and the 67-year-old announced in a brief statement after meeting Aoun that he had asked "to be relieved of his duties."
The Gulf's relations with Lebanon have become frostier over the rising political influence of Iran-backed Hizbullah but Lebanon is seeking fresh financial support from its former allies.
Lebanon defaulted on its debt last year, is witnessing unprecedented poverty and cannot guarantee power supply past the month of June.
After his altercation with a Saudi guest on Al-Hurra TV on Monday, Wehbe stormed off the set saying he would not be "insulted by a Bedouin."
His exit will likely go down as the most remarkable point of a tenure during which he was Lebanon's active foreign minister only for seven days.
Wehbe served for the last 282 days as part of a caretaker government that resigned en masse following a devastating explosion in Beirut port last August.
He was appointed to the post following the previous resignation of Nassif Hitti.
In Saudi, UAE and Bahrain, you can't criticise the rulers. In Lebanon you can criticise the lebanese leaders but not the gulf leaders. Not even when they chop up a journalist nor when they kill yemeni kids nor when they allow human traficking nor when they jail people for speaking their opinion, nor when they torture people in jails. We already know that many Aounis are trash but if they started doing the same kind of things that gulf leaders do then you would use that against them but when the gulf leaders do it, you have to be quiet. This is not a post defending Wehbe nor the FPM, its about the hypocrisy and double standards. Of course, the point will be missed by the boot lickers and slaves. And then if one day, the gulf would be broke, all of sudden the boot lickers will look down on them just like the racist aounis currently do. Its not like a poor saudi would be cherished by LF:ers or by any lebanese celebrity who's career depends on gulf support.
What your describing is the behavior of Hezbollah and it's supreme masters and very accurately, from one dessert to another I say well done Cheesecake.
you're
Another incompetent to replace an incompetent.
That’s the FPM way of governing a country…. Then they’ll scream tantrumatically “they didn’t let us”.