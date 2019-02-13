واشنطن سلم الجيش شحنة من الصواريخ "الذكية"Read this story in English
أعلنت الولايات المتحدة الاربعاء عن تسليم الجيش شحنة من الصواريخ الذكية المتطورة الدقيقة الموجهة بالليزر System (APKWS) Advanced Precision Kill Weapon.
وتقدر قيمة هذه الصواريخ بحسب بيان صدر عن السفارة الاميركية في لبنان، "بأكثر من 16 مليون دولار. تمثل مكونا رئيسيا لطائرة A-29 Super Tucano الجديدة التابعة للقوات الجوية اللبنانية".
واكد البيان أن "تسليم هذه الشحنة اليوم يعبّر عن التزام حكومة الولايات المتحدة الثابت والحازم بدعم الجيش اللبناني بصفته المدافع الشرعي الوحيد عن لبنان".
يشار الى أن الولايات المتحدة قامت منذ العام 2005، بإستثمار أكثر من ملياري دولار في شراكتها القوية مع الجيش.
The US gives weapons for Lebanon to defend itself.
Iran gives weapons to Hezbollah, so that it can bully Lebanon into submission under its rule.
Although I am happy to see that the US supply the Leb Army with weaponary instead of the usualy outdated 1950's Soviet era surplus I am perplexed to understand how will it be used? If these are light aircraft (propeller driven etc) and the weapons on them will also be light laser guided weapons then they surely would not hold up against say our traditional enemy south of Sidon nor will they hold up against other enemies east of El Masna3? they could be useful I imagine a lot more effectively fighting say a small revolt within Lebanon by groups such as the umpteen camps or even the Lebanese themselves. Otherwise they would gather dust and be looked upon as expensive trophies.