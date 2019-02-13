U.S. Delivers Laser-Guided Rockets to Lebanese Army

The United States said Wednesday that it “pleased to announce the delivery today of the shipment of the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) laser-guided rockets,” valued at more than $16 million and destined for the Lebanese Army.

“These APKWS laser-guided rockets are a key component for the Lebanese Air Force’s new A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft,” the U.S. embassy said in a statement.

“Today’s delivery demonstrates the U.S. government’s firm and steady commitment to support to the Lebanese Armed Forces in their capacity as the sole, legitimate defender of Lebanon,” the embassy noted.

The reference appeared to be aimed at the Iranian-backed Hizbullah, which has an arsenal that rivals that of the Lebanese Army.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif offered his country's military aid to Lebanon during a visit this week, but said the Lebanese government had to show "a desire" to accept it first.

The U.S. embassy said in its statement that since 2005, the United States has “invested over $2 billion in our strong partnership with the Lebanese Armed Forces.”