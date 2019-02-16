Hizbullah Denies US Charges it Has Cells in Venezuela

Hizbullah Denies US Charges it Has Cells in Venezuelaإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has denied U.S. assertions that it has cells in Venezuela saying the Latin American nation "does not need them."
Nasrallah said in a speech Saturday that his Iran-backed group is in "solidarity with the political leadership and state of Venezuela against the American aggression."
Nasrallah added that his group does not have influence in Venezuela nor does it have cells operating there.
Venezuela has plunged deeper into political chaos following by the U.S. demand that President Nicolas Maduro steps down a month into his second term, which the U.S. and allies consider illegitimate.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that "Hezbollah has active cells" in Venezuela and "Iranians are impacting the people of Venezuela and throughout South America."
The day this evil iranian sectarian terrorist is brutally and violently murdered is the day we celebrate our true independence.
Great picture, this terrorist looks like an unwashed mafioso ( Huthi), and that's closer to his true character than the religious uniform he dishonored and desecrated for decades.
As to his speech: nice cartload of BS.
Hezbollah also denied having terrorists in Iraq, Syria and Yemen. So what's new. Lying is a way of life for this criminal.