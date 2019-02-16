Mobile version

Hizbullah Denies US Charges it Has Cells in Venezuela

by Naharnet Newsdesk 16 February 2019, 19:35
Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has denied U.S. assertions that it has cells in Venezuela saying the Latin American nation "does not need them."

Nasrallah said in a speech Saturday that his Iran-backed group is in "solidarity with the political leadership and state of Venezuela against the American aggression."

Nasrallah added that his group does not have influence in Venezuela nor does it have cells operating there.

Venezuela has plunged deeper into political chaos following by the U.S. demand that President Nicolas Maduro steps down a month into his second term, which the U.S. and allies consider illegitimate.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that "Hezbollah has active cells" in Venezuela and "Iranians are impacting the people of Venezuela and throughout South America."

SourceAssociated PressNaharnet
Thumb eagledawn 16 February 2019, 18:55

The day this evil iranian sectarian terrorist is brutally and violently murdered is the day we celebrate our true independence.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 16 February 2019, 19:43

الله اكبر

Reply Report
Thumb eagledawn 16 February 2019, 18:55

Great picture, this terrorist looks like an unwashed mafioso ( Huthi), and that's closer to his true character than the religious uniform he dishonored and desecrated for decades.

As to his speech: nice cartload of BS.

Reply Report
Thumb lubnani.masi7i 16 February 2019, 19:01

Hezbollah also denied having terrorists in Iraq, Syria and Yemen. So what's new. Lying is a way of life for this criminal.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 16 February 2019, 19:45

They lied about blowing up the bus of Israeli tourists in Burgas, Bulgaria ... the Thai connection, plus the triple State drug dealers from the Iguazu region. They’re born liars and they practice very young with their takiyyism.

Reply Report