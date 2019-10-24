Aoun Says Open for Dialogue with Protesters
After one week of unprecedented Lebanese protests, President Michel Aoun addressed the nation in a televised speech telling the protesters he is ready to meet representatives of protesters.
"I acknowledge your fear about the economic reforms and I am ready for constructive dialogue with representative from the protesters to listen to your demands, to discuss options for solutions," he said.
"From the first day I assumed my responsibilities as President, I swore to preserve Lebanon, committed to fiercely fight corruption and managed to move Lebanon to the shore of security and stability," he added.
"I am committed to the adoption of anti-corruption laws, but this is the power of the Parliament and I ask for your help to approve them."
Aoun stressed that "the reform economic plan that was announced (by PM Saad Hariri) will be first step to save Lebanon from financial collapse."
Everyone who stole public funds must be held accountable; let's see the bank accounts of all presidents, ministers, and ending immunity for ministers and MPs.
"Your demands will not go in vain," he concluded.
Either name the obstacles or stop talking about them. Every politician says the same thing and that excuse is falling on deaf unbelieving ears.
And if you aren't able to do the job, do the honorable thing and resign.
Why does he refer all his visitors and problems to deal with basil? Are you still capable to run a country at age 80+
Hes so clever cuz his house is so clean and corruption free. Ignorance. To the streets until this parliament dissolves.
It is the Will of people..you are wrong..the people can hang you all..stop the I and I..where are those that fought For the presidential palace and disappeared in Syrian jails?