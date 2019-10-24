Aoun Says Open for Dialogue with Protesters

After one week of unprecedented Lebanese protests, President Michel Aoun addressed the nation in a televised speech telling the protesters he is ready to meet representatives of protesters.

"I acknowledge your fear about the economic reforms and I am ready for constructive dialogue with representative from the protesters to listen to your demands, to discuss options for solutions," he said.

"From the first day I assumed my responsibilities as President, I swore to preserve Lebanon, committed to fiercely fight corruption and managed to move Lebanon to the shore of security and stability," he added.

"I am committed to the adoption of anti-corruption laws, but this is the power of the Parliament and I ask for your help to approve them."

Aoun stressed that "the reform economic plan that was announced (by PM Saad Hariri) will be first step to save Lebanon from financial collapse."

Everyone who stole public funds must be held accountable; let's see the bank accounts of all presidents, ministers, and ending immunity for ministers and MPs.

"Your demands will not go in vain," he concluded.