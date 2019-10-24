Aoun Says Open for Dialogue with Protesters
After one week of unprecedented Lebanese protests, President Michel Aoun addressed the nation in a televised speech saying he is ready to meet representatives of protesters.
He told tens of thousands of protesters that an economic reform package put forth by Prime Minister Saad Hariri will be the "first step" toward saving Lebanon from economic collapse.
"I acknowledge your fear about the economic reforms and I am ready for constructive dialogue with your representatives to hear your demands, to discuss options for solutions," he said addressing protesters.
He pledged to exert every effort to implement radical reform but also saying that change can only come from within state institutions.
"From the first day I assumed my responsibilities as President, I swore to preserve Lebanon, committed to fiercely fight corruption and managed to move Lebanon to the shore of security and stability," he added.
"I am committed to the adoption of anti-corruption laws, but this is the power of the Parliament and I ask for your help to approve them.
"Everyone who stole public funds must be held accountable; let's see the bank accounts of all presidents, ministers, and ending immunity for ministers and MPs," he added.
Aoun said that the protesters' "call will not go unanswered," adding he's ready for constructive dialogue.
"Every person who stole public money should be held accountable but it is important their sect doesn't defend him blindly," he added.
The president also said freedom of transportation must be respected, urging demonstrators to remove roadblocks.
Dozens of protesters listening to the speech on loudspeakers outside parliament booed it and resumed their calls for fundamental reform.
Among them, Rabah Shahrour said he was fed up with hearing the same speeches for years.
"We were looking for a little hope from him," he said of the president's speech.
"But sadly the president today spoke in generalities. We've being hearing these generalities for three years, and they haven't led to anything."
Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday presented a package of reforms, including cutting ministerial salaries, but the peaceful rallies have continued, crippling Beirut and other major cities.
"Aoun: I have used all the means possible to achieve reform and advancement in Lebanon, but many obstacles and personal interests prevented that."
Either name the obstacles or stop talking about them. Every politician says the same thing and that excuse is falling on deaf unbelieving ears.
And if you aren't able to do the job, do the honorable thing and resign.
Why does he refer all his visitors and problems to deal with basil? Are you still capable to run a country at age 80+
Hes so clever cuz his house is so clean and corruption free. Ignorance. To the streets until this parliament dissolves.
It is the Will of people..you are wrong..the people can hang you all..stop the I and I..where are those that fought For the presidential palace and disappeared in Syrian jails?
"Regime change does not take place through street protests."
Tsk, tsk--as a french citizen, I thought he may have learned a bit about the origin of the French Revolution.
im sorry mr aoun you have done absolutely nothing the people who could have done a lot are the martyrs like rene mouawad bachir gemayel ufortunately u did nothing
Aoun: Regime change does not take place through street protests.
Read and educate yourself Mr. President.
بالفيديو: نوح زعيتر يطلق الثورة في بعلبك الهرمل
https://www.lebanese-forces.com/2019/10/24/nouh-zeiter-3/
Did you guys see Aoun's "press conference" besides it's irrelevance, it was obviously pre-recorded with multi edits and still he looked propped up like a Muppet. Either full on senility has caught up with the "strong" president or the editor was having a stroke LOL