Hizbullah Fires Missile at Israeli Drone over Nabatiyeh

Hizbullah on Thursday said its fighters used the "appropriate weapons" to confront an Israeli drone over south Lebanon, "forcing it to leave Lebanese airspace."

The Israeli army had earlier acknowledged that one of its drones came under fire in Lebanese airspace.

In a statement, the Israeli army said an anti-aircraft missile was "launched over Lebanese territory" toward the drone, but the aircraft was not hit.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said a large explosion was heard near the southern town of Nabatiyeh and that Israeli spy aircraft were flying overhead at the time. The area is a stronghold of Hizbullah.

Israel is technically at war with Lebanon and in recent weeks tensions spiked after two drones packed with explosives targeted Hizbullah's stronghold in Beirut's southern suburbs in August.

Earlier this month, the Lebanese Army accused Israel of having sent a reconnaissance drone over the same area.

Hizbullah vowed to take down Israeli drones overflying Lebanon following the August incident, and on September 9 claimed it had downed and seized one.

The Israeli army confirmed that one of its devices "fell" in Lebanon, but it has not commented on the August 25 incident.