Hariri Announces He Doesn't Want to Head New Govt.

Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri openly declared Tuesday that he is withdrawing his candidacy for the premiership.

In response to the "irresponsible practices" of political leaders, Hariri said he felt compelled to make his intentions known.

"I announce to the Lebanese people that I strongly adhere to the rule of 'not me, but someone else,'" he said in a written statement.

Hariri did not name an alternative candidate, but said his decision aims to "open doors to a solution" to the political deadlock.

He hoped President Michel Aoun would "immediately call for binding parliamentary consultations to appoint a new premier."

Hariri also insisted that a new government made up of experts is needed to get Lebanon out of its crisis.

The announcement comes nearly a month after he resigned amid ongoing protests as well as a severe economic and financial crisis.

The nationwide anti-government protests erupted on October 17 and have since targeted corruption and mismanagement by the country's ruling elite.