U.N. Experts, Amnesty Decry Force, Violence against Lebanese Protesters

Lebanon’s security forces have reportedly used “excessive force and failed to adequately protect protesters from violent attacks by others,” despite the overwhelmingly peaceful nature of the past month’s demonstrations across the country, U.N. human rights experts have said.

“The State is responsible under international law to protect peaceful protesters and ensure a safe and enabling environment for people to exercise their freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” said the experts. “Even where roadblocks are used as a means of protest, which may in rare cases warrant dispersal of protesters, only the minimum use of force necessary should be used and only if less intrusive and discriminatory means of managing the situation have failed,” they added.

The experts held that “although the overall response by security forces appears to have been largely proportionate and responsible, actions by the authorities raise several areas of concern.”

“Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces and the Lebanese Armed Forces have reportedly used live ammunition, rubber bullets and large quantities of tear gas to disperse protesters, and have at times hit, kicked and beaten protesters with batons while making arrests. Some protesters are alleged to have been ill-treated while being taken to police stations and some have been released bearing marks of abuse,” they said.

The experts said Security forces have reportedly failed to intervene to protect peaceful protesters or arrest perpetrators on at least six occasions in Beirut, Bint Jbeil, Nabatieh and Tyre.

“They have also reportedly attempted to stop protesters and journalists from filming their actions, including by force, arrest, or confiscating equipment,” the experts said.

The Lebanese Red Cross and Lebanese Civil Defense reported treating 1,790 people for protest-related injuries, including at least six members of the security forces, between 17 to 30 October.

The experts have written to the Lebanese authorities to register their concerns, and called on the Government to explain the measures it has taken to “ensure the use of force is exercised in compliance with international law; investigate allegations of excessive use of force and ill-treatment of protesters; and identify the measures it has taken to address the root causes of protests and longstanding socioeconomic grievances.”

Meanwhile, international rights group Amnesty International has called on authorities to do more to protect protesters, warning that the attacks of the past two days "could well signal a dangerous escalation."

"The past two days’ seemingly coordinated attacks could well signal a dangerous escalation. The authorities must act immediately to protect protesters and uphold the right to peaceful assembly," said Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty’s Middle East research head.

"The images of the men carrying flags of two of the political parties in government, Hizbullah and AMAL, armed with steel batons, knives and stones, chasing and beating protesters in alleyways, setting alight tents and destroying private property in the past two days are extremely worrying and warrant the authorities' firm and immediate action," Maalouf added.