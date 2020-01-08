Timeline

08 January 2020, 18:34 Trump: Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism.

08 January 2020, 18:32 Trump said that the U.S. will impose new economic sanctions on Iran.

08 January 2020, 18:31 Trump said that Iran "appears to be standing down."

08 January 2020, 18:29 Trump: No Americans were harmed in last night's attacks by the Iranian regime and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases.