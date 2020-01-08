LiveTrump in an Address to the Nation on Iran's Attack
Automatically update this page every minute:|
Timeline
-
08 January 2020, 18:34
Trump: Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism.
-
08 January 2020, 18:32
Trump said that the U.S. will impose new economic sanctions on Iran.
-
08 January 2020, 18:31
Trump said that Iran "appears to be standing down."
-
08 January 2020, 18:29
Trump: No Americans were harmed in last night's attacks by the Iranian regime and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases.
-
08 January 2020, 18:28
Trump: Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.
Comments 0