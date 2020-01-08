Mobile version

LiveTrump in an Address to the Nation on Iran's Attack

by Naharnet Newsdesk 08 January 2020, 18:28

Timeline
  • 08 January 2020, 18:34

    Trump: Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism.

  • 08 January 2020, 18:32

    Trump said that the U.S. will impose new economic sanctions on Iran.

  • 08 January 2020, 18:31

    Trump said that Iran "appears to be standing down."

  • 08 January 2020, 18:29

    Trump: No Americans were harmed in last night's attacks by the Iranian regime and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases.

  • 08 January 2020, 18:28

    Trump: Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.

