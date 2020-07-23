Le Drian Visits Crisis-Hit Lebanon, Meets Senior Officials

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian arrived in Beirut and first held talks on Thursday with President Michel Aoun in Baabda to double down on a message that no international aid for Lebanon until the government carries out much-needed reforms.

Baabda sources told LBCI TV station that “Le Drian carried a message from President Emmanuel Macron affirming support for Lebanon and for bilateral relations between the two countries, and encouraging negotiations with the IMF.”

Le Drian left without making a statement to reporters.

The French top diplomat later met with PM Hassan Diab and Speaker Nabih Berri.

"France is a historic friend of Lebanon supporting it during difficult times. I am confident that France won't abandon Lebanon today. The government enforced reforms despite obstacles but has set a time frame to carry on with the rest of reforms," LBCI quoted Diab as telling Le Drian.

Le Drian is on a two-day visit to Lebanon in the first such trip in recent months by a high-ranking foreign politician to the crisis-hit country hoping for an international bailout.

A statement to the press is expected in the afternoon after he meets his Lebanese counterpart, Nassif Hitti.

In remarkable comments at the French Senate earlier this month, Le Drian called on Lebanese authorities to “help Lebanon in order for France to help you.”

"Today there is a risk of collapse. The Lebanese authorities must regain control, allow me to tell our Lebanese friends: We are really ready to help you, but help us to help you,” Le Drian said.

Le Drian’s visit aims to reiterate a message that no international aid will be given until Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s government carries out much-needed reforms.

Lebanon is mired in its worst economic crisis in decades, marked by a steep currency fall and runaway inflation that have plunged nearly half of the population into poverty.

The crisis has sparked mass protests since October against a political class accused of being incompetent and corrupt, and seen tens of thousands lose their jobs or part of their income.

After the country defaulted for the first time in March, the government pledged reforms and two months ago started talks with the International Monetary Fund towards unlocking billions of dollars in aid, but discussions are stalling.