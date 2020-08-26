Netanyahu Vows 'Forceful' Response if More Attacks from Lebanon
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel views with "great gravity" the latest flare-up on the Lebanese border and pledged a tough response in the event of further incidents.
"We shall react forcefully to any attack against us," Netanyahu said in a statement. "I advise Hizbullah not to test Israel's strength. Hizbullah is once again endangering Lebanon due to its aggression."
Israel and Hizbullah fought a devastating month-long war in 2006.
Israel said earlier it had launched air strikes against Hizbullah observation posts in Lebanon after shots were fired from across the border towards its troops the previous evening.
The border flare-up came hours after Lebanon rejected an Israeli call to reform the UN peacekeeping force which patrols the border ahead of a UN Security Council vote to renew its mandate.
The Israeli army had said earlier that a "security incident" was unfolding near Manara, a kibbutz near the UN-demarcated border between the two countries, and urged residents to take shelter.
It reported no Israeli casualties.
Manara was quiet on Wednesday morning, an AFP journalist reported. The army told residents they could come into the open and resume work in the fields.
All agree that Lebanon is located in a difficult and complex region and many wars and disasters happened, all agree that we have a lot of refugees in the country, all agree that the government is corrupt ,all agree that the country is governed by warlords .Nevertheless the biggest challenge for Lebanon is that the population will realise and accept that all Lebanese citizens should have equal rights and equal opportunities, disregards their different religious background. Unfortunately, some still believe that certain group should have more privileges than others . As long as this is the case unscrupulous warlords will keep control , their names and titles might change, but the misery of the people will not ,and of course foreign countries will keep intervening and patronizing , like we witnessed in the past 75 years
Could you be more specific on Hezbollah? How do we solve their armed presence? At least the other warlords do not have armed forces, except for a bodyguard or two.