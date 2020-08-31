New PM-designate Vows to Swiftly Form Reform-Oriented Govt
Lebanese prime minister-designate Mustafa Adib vowed Monday to swiftly launch a reformist government and seek international financial assistance after the Beirut blast deepened a political and economic crisis.
In a televised speech after his nomination, Lebanon's former ambassador to Germany said there is "a need to form a government in record time and to begin implementing reforms immediately, starting with an agreement with the International Monetary Fund".
First priority is hold the current and past governments accountable for the looted funds and destruction of Bierut. OH you can't do that because you are a puppet of the crooks!!! They handed you the PM on the condition no audits.You are off too a loosing start!!!
Let’s all hope Mr Adib will be able to vanquish potential bickering and lack of majority or consensus within his new government once its composition is known. This will be the very “last straw” that will save Lebanon from doom.
The old system regenerating itself with a new face and dictated agenda. No disarming Hizb, no prosecution of corrupt politicians and associates, no economic recovery, and worst, no hope for democracy, independence, justice and sovereignty. A completely deflated and impotent Thawra...
The 'Thawra" failed as they have no common strategy, goal or vision. They were of varied groups who's political vision diverted at every step. if I may got further based on what I saw and heard from them when they appeared on TV, no spoke of liberty and freedom and economic prosperity and free markets. They all wanted government more government, but in a way to attend to their needs. All they cared was uprooting the political class. Their "Thwara" was more of a class warfare than a political one. Hence the attacks on the banks, private businesses and property etc....
Hes a weakling that's why they agreed on him. Just like Diab a puppet with no power. hizbi pigs and imbecile aren't going to let go of power that quick...he will fail but by then the stupid international community would have released funds which they will quickly squander. fpm and hizbtizi have no conscience - it's all about them and fuck Lebanon and the Lebanese.
Don't know about anyone else but to me this maneuver appears short lived and Mr. Adib won;t be able to do much. That is unless there is something under the table or some hidden stitch as we say here. Even then, I don't believe for one millisecond that Hizbullah has changed his colors.
Could be wrong but I would't bet a cent against his possible failure.