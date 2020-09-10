Second Time in One Week Fire Erupts at Blast Site in Beirut

A huge fire erupted for the second time in one week in a warehouse in the blast-hit port of Beirut sparking panic among Lebanese still reeling from the devastating dockside August 4 explosion that disfigured the capital.

Thick black columns of smoke rose into the sky, as the army said the blaze had engulfed a warehouse storing oil and tyres.

Units from the Lebanese Army and a helicopter assisted by Civil Defense members and the Beirut Fire Brigade kicked off efforts to douse the blaze.

"Operations have begun to extinguish the fire and army helicopters will take part," the military said in a statement on Twitter.

In a phone call with George Kettaneh, Secretary General of the Lebanese Red Cross, told the station the “fire will not lead to an explosion,” noting that the fire erupted in the duty free zone at the port setting tyres and oils on fire.

He assured that there were no individuals injured, only one case of smoke inhalation.

A military source voiced calls on people via LBCI to clear the area near the port and stay away from the fire site.

On Tuesday a "minor" blaze erupted in "rubble from the remnants of the blast that had been placed in a yard for collecting waste."

Social media users posted video footage, which sparked alarm among Beirut residents only just recovering from the country's deadliest peace-time disaster.

Lebanese are still reeling from the colossal blast on August 4 that flattened large parts of the capital, killed more than 190, injured thousands and left 300,000 homeless.

The blast sparked widespread outrage after it emerged authorities had been aware of the presence of the huge stockpile, and prompted the government to resign.