Hizbullah 'Downs' Israeli Drone in Blida
Hizbullah said on Monday it downed an Israeli drone that breached Lebanese airspace and that flew over the UN-demarcated Blue Line border, while Israel acknowledged an unmanned aircraft had crashed.
The Military Media of the Islamic Resistance issued a statement on Monday saying it “downed an Israeli drone that breached the Lebanese airspace over the outskirts of the town of Blida in south Lebanon.”
The statement added: “The drone is now in the hands of our fighters.”
Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a tweet: “A short while ago, an Israeli army drone fell inside Lebanese territory during operational activity on the border with Lebanon.
"There is no risk of breach of information," he said.
