Israel Retaliates after Several Rockets Fired from South Lebanon

Lebanese security officials said several rockets were fired Wednesday from south Lebanon toward Israel, the third such barrage in the past week.

The Israeli military said it identified four rockets fired from Lebanon into northern Israel. One landed in an open area, two landed in the sea, and one was intercepted by aerial defenses. Residents of the city of Shfaram, east of Haifa, said one rocket landed near the town.

The Israeli army said it retaliated with artillery fire.

"IDF artillery are striking a number of targets in Lebanese territory," it said.

Lebanon's National News Agency said the Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts of the Lebanese towns of Alma al-Shaab and Siddiqin and that a shell landed in Naqoura's outskirts, causing no damage or casualties.

The Lebanese officials said the latest rockets were launched from the outskirts of the southern Lebanese village of Qlayleh, adding that four fell inside Lebanese territory. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The Lebanese Army later said said Israel fired 17 shells on the Hamoul Valley near Siddiqin, causing no damage or casualties.

It also announced finding an unlaunched rocket in the area and four empty launchpads, noting that the found rocket was being dismantled.

No side has claimed responsibility for the rockets launched from Lebanon Wednesday, or earlier in the week.

In the wake of the developments, UNIFIL chief Maj. Gen. Stefano Del Col carried out contacts with the parties and urged them to show utmost restraint, UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti said.